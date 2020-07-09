Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Revlon Inc (REV)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) ready to rally soon? Money managers were becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions shrunk by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that REV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). REV was in 36 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 38 hedge funds in our database with REV holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our experts look at the bigwigs of this group, about 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors preside over the majority of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by following their best picks, Insider Monkey has identified a number of investment strategies that have historically defeated the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

What does smart money think about Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)?

At Q1's end, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -5% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards REV over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.