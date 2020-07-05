Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. SCVL was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with SCVL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SCVL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are a multitude of gauges stock market investors put to use to appraise publicly traded companies. A couple of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a significant margin (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind we're going to analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

How are hedge funds trading Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -31% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in SCVL a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL), with a stake worth $18.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Royce & Associates was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $6.9 million. Balyasny Asset Management, Maverick Capital, and Winton Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Royce & Associates allocated the biggest weight to Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL), around 0.25% of its 13F portfolio. Winton Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SCVL.