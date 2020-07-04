Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) a buy, sell, or hold? The best stock pickers were getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets dropped by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that TM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind let's view the key hedge fund action regarding Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM).

What does smart money think about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TM over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).