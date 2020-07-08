Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. SLCA investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with SLCA holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SLCA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Keeping this in mind let's view the key hedge fund action encompassing U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

What have hedge funds been doing with U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -25% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SLCA a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).