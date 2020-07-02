Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Virtusa Corporation (VRTU)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that VRTU isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks).

Today there are a large number of methods shareholders have at their disposal to assess stocks. Two of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outperform the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind we're going to go over the recent hedge fund action encompassing Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).

How are hedge funds trading Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in VRTU over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Hawk Ridge Management held the most valuable stake in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU), which was worth $16.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $8.1 million worth of shares. P.A.W. CAPITAL PARTNERS, Millennium Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position P.A.W. CAPITAL PARTNERS allocated the biggest weight to Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU), around 3.06% of its 13F portfolio. Hawk Ridge Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.82 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VRTU.