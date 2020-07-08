Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) a buy here? The best stock pickers were in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets fell by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that VMC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). VMC was in 49 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 52 hedge funds in our database with VMC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are dozens of metrics market participants employ to analyze their stock investments. A pair of the most useful metrics are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can outperform the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

What does smart money think about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)?

At Q1's end, a total of 49 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 48 hedge funds with a bullish position in VMC a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, John Armitage's Egerton Capital Limited has the number one position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), worth close to $196.5 million, amounting to 2% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Eminence Capital, led by Ricky Sandler, holding a $148 million position; the fund has 1.6% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money with similar optimism encompass Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management, Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group and Panayotis Takis Sparaggis's Alkeon Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Red Cedar Management allocated the biggest weight to Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), around 5.92% of its 13F portfolio. Lomas Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 5.71 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VMC.