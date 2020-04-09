Were Hedge Funds Right About SPX Corporation (SPXC)?

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Is SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the fourth quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 19 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN), Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM), and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that SPXC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

At the moment there are numerous metrics stock traders can use to appraise their holdings. A pair of the less utilized metrics are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best investment managers can beat the broader indices by a healthy amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_364871" align="aligncenter" width="399"] Jay Petschek of Corsair Capital Management[/caption]

Jay Petschek - Corsair Capital More

Now we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC).

How have hedgies been trading SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)?

At Q4's end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SPXC over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Selz Capital, managed by Bernard Selz, holds the number one position in SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC). Selz Capital has a $36.5 million position in the stock, comprising 6.4% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Corsair Capital Management, led by Jay Petschek and Steven Major, holding a $21.2 million position; 6.4% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other professional money managers that hold long positions include Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital, Frederick DiSanto's Ancora Advisors and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Selz Capital allocated the biggest weight to SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC), around 6.4% of its 13F portfolio. Corsair Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 6.35 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SPXC.