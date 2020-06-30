Were Hedge Funds Right About Telenav Inc (TNAV)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Hedge fund interest in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare TNAV to other stocks including Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL), Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK), and Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today's marketplace there are a lot of methods investors can use to value publicly traded companies. A duo of the less utilized methods are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a superb amount (see the details here).

Now let's take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV).

What does smart money think about Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TNAV a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was held by Nokomis Capital, which reported holding $20.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Divisar Capital with a $9.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Nokomis Capital allocated the biggest weight to Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV), around 9.95% of its 13F portfolio. Divisar Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 3.65 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TNAV.