Were Hedge Funds Right About Tronox Limited (TROX)?

On February 27th, we put the probability at 75% and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Is Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) a buy, sell, or hold? Investors who are in the know are becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that TROX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). TROX was in 23 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with TROX holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 72.9% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the new hedge fund action surrounding Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

What have hedge funds been doing with Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 15% from the third quarter of 2019. By comparison, 26 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TROX a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Luminus Management held the most valuable stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), which was worth $37.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Private Capital Management which amassed $33.7 million worth of shares. Anchorage Advisors, Samlyn Capital, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Private Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), around 5.84% of its 13F portfolio. Appian Way Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.25 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TROX.