Were Hedge Funds Right About Tucows Inc. (TCX)?

Tucows Inc. (NYSE:TCX) has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late.

How are hedge funds trading Tucows Inc. (NYSE:TCX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in TCX a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Blacksheep Fund Management held the most valuable stake in Tucows Inc. (NYSE:TCX), which was worth $21.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $19.7 million worth of shares. Arrowstreet Capital, Osmium Partners, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Osmium Partners allocated the biggest weight to Tucows Inc. (NYSE:TCX), around 11.36% of its 13F portfolio. Blacksheep Fund Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 10.66 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TCX.