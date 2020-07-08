Were Hedge Funds Right About United Rentals, Inc. (URI)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know were getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were trimmed by 11 recently. Our calculations also showed that URI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). URI was in 43 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 54 hedge funds in our database with URI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most traders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts look at the elite of this group, approximately 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people shepherd the lion's share of all hedge funds' total capital, and by observing their best equity investments, Insider Monkey has uncovered many investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. With all of this in mind we're going to check out the latest hedge fund action surrounding United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

How have hedgies been trading United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)?

At Q1's end, a total of 43 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -20% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in URI over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.