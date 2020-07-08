Were Hedge Funds Right About Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) the right investment to pursue these days? The best stock pickers were taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions went up by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that VRTX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). VRTX was in 56 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 53 hedge funds in our database with VRTX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

What does smart money think about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)?

At Q1's end, a total of 56 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VRTX over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.