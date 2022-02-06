Were Hedge Funds Right About Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) ?

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) a good investment today? Hedge funds were turning bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 36 lately. Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was in 36 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Our calculations also showed that VMEO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the new hedge fund action regarding Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO).

Gabriel Plotkin Melvin Capital Management
Gabriel Plotkin Melvin Capital Management

Gabriel Plotkin of Melvin Capital Management

Do Hedge Funds Think VMEO Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 36 from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in VMEO a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was held by Thrive Capital, which reported holding $171.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by ShawSpring Partners with a $86.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Melvin Capital Management, Ulysses Management, and VGI Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Thrive Capital allocated the biggest weight to Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) , around 9.32% of its 13F portfolio. ShawSpring Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 9.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VMEO.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds have jumped into Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) headfirst. Southpoint Capital Advisors, managed by John Smith Clark, established the biggest position in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) . Southpoint Capital Advisors had $8.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Frank Fu's CaaS Capital also made a $7.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new VMEO investors: Peter Algert's Algert Global and Peter Muller's PDT Partners.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) . We will take a look at Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY), The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN), C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI), Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). This group of stocks' market valuations resemble VMEO's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position DSEY,8,140678,-4 WEN,33,949810,3 AI,24,199056,-5 STL,17,252247,1 CC,38,548945,14 NFG,19,152900,7 ADPT,25,1775850,-2 Average,23.4,574212,2 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $574 million. That figure was $465 million in VMEO's case. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for VMEO is 84.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and beat the market again by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, VMEO wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on VMEO were disappointed as the stock returned -50.1% since the end of September (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • These 3 REITs Pay You Each Month

    Stocks that pay dividends are a natural consideration for investors interested in building wealth over the years and for people in retirement focused on living on their investments. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can fill both those bills. Here are three to consider: Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The Nasdaq Composite has dropped by 11% since the beginning of the year, and many tech giants have performed substantially worse. For instance, shares of streaming companies Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down by 32% and 36%, respectively, since Jan. 1. There are good reasons why both of these companies have lagged the market, but even with the headwinds they have faced, both remain excellent long-term picks to buy in February and hold onto for a long time.

  • Here’s What The January Barometer Says About S&P 500’s Performance in 2022

    As goes January, so goes the year. Here’s how the January Barometer may signal the price performance for S&P 500 in 2022 when interpreting with Wyckoff trading method.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy PayPal Stock

    After a disappointing Q4 earnings release, shares in this fintech pioneer look a lot more attractive.

  • Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has historically been a safe, market-beating stock to own. Should investors be worried about the stock, or is AbbVie likely to continue outperforming the market? AbbVie released its fourth-quarter earnings earlier this month.

  • Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead of NFTs in 2022

    Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are among the hottest of the ultra-speculative assets making the rounds in 2022. As cool as NFTs are, they're among the riskiest assets on the market right now. For investors who are looking for a way to inject some growth into their portfolios, NFTs are obviously very tempting, but I have a proposal that might accomplish the same goal more effectively.