Were Hedge Funds Right About Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 835 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their December 31 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Is Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Investors who are in the know are becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund bets advanced by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that VG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). VG was in 35 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 33 hedge funds in our database with VG positions at the end of the previous quarter.

According to most traders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old investment tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts look at the elite of this group, about 850 funds. These money managers command bulk of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by tailing their best picks, Insider Monkey has determined various investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Keeping this in mind let's check out the key hedge fund action regarding Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

How are hedge funds trading Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)?

At Q4's end, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 6% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VG over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).