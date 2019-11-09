Were Hedge Funds Right About Warming Up To Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their June 28 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) has seen an increase in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that DQ isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 20% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DQ over the last 16 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.