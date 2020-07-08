Were Hedge Funds Right About Warming Up To Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has seen an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. MCBC was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with MCBC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MCBC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are tons of metrics shareholders put to use to grade publicly traded companies. A duo of the most underrated metrics are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a significant margin (see the details here).

Now let's take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC).

What have hedge funds been doing with Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MCBC over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC), with a stake worth $9.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Elizabeth Park Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $7.3 million. Two Sigma Advisors, Winton Capital Management, and Zebra Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Elizabeth Park Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC), around 5.49% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.58 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MCBC.