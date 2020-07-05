Were Hedge Funds Right About Warming Up To NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that NGM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to check out the fresh hedge fund action encompassing NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

What have hedge funds been doing with NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 71% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NGM over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, C. Ashton Newhall and James Lim's Greenspring Associates has the number one position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), worth close to $19.4 million, comprising 8% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Marc Schneidman of Aquilo Capital Management, with a $12.9 million position; the fund has 5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism contain Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail's Rock Springs Capital Management and Mark Wolfson and Jamie Alexander's Jasper Ridge Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Greenspring Associates allocated the biggest weight to NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), around 8.03% of its 13F portfolio. Aquilo Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 5.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NGM.