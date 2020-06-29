Were Hedge Funds Right About Warming Up To T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. TMUS was in 65 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 61 hedge funds in our database with TMUS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TMUS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 65 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 7% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TMUS over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), which was worth $273.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Jericho Capital Asset Management which amassed $110.8 million worth of shares. Viking Global, Pentwater Capital Management, and Fir Tree were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tekne Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), around 15.79% of its 13F portfolio. Jericho Capital Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 8.91 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TMUS.