Were Hedge Funds Right About Warming Up To AT&T Inc. (T)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. T was in 57 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 50 hedge funds in our database with T positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that T isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are many signals stock market investors can use to value publicly traded companies. A couple of the best signals are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can outclass the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_26345" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Paul Singer of Elliott Management[/caption]

Paul Singer ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, this trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost gold prices. So, we are checking out this junior gold mining stock. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to check out the new hedge fund action encompassing AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

What does smart money think about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 57 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 14% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 41 hedge funds with a bullish position in T a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Elliott Management held the most valuable stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), which was worth $306.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $298.6 million worth of shares. Citadel Investment Group, Arrowstreet Capital, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Mountain Road Advisors allocated the biggest weight to AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), around 5.93% of its 13F portfolio. Game Creek Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 5.07 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to T.