Were Hedge Funds Right About Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Keeping this in mind, let's analyze whether Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There's no better way to get these firms' immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, our research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

Is Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) a superb investment now? Hedge funds are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 12 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that WFC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of methods stock market investors have at their disposal to analyze stocks. Some of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can outpace the broader indices by a significant margin (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the key hedge fund action encompassing Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

What does smart money think about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 79 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 18% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards WFC over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).