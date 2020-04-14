Were Hedge Funds Right About New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Is New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) a healthy stock for your portfolio? It looks like money managers are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that NYMT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now we're going to view the latest hedge fund action regarding New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

What have hedge funds been doing with New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 36% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in NYMT a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).