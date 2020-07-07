Were Hedge Funds Right About Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtYum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that YUM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are seen as worthless, old investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation today, We look at the upper echelon of this club, about 850 funds. These money managers orchestrate bulk of all hedge funds' total capital, and by watching their best investments, Insider Monkey has figured out several investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices.

With all of this in mind let's view the fresh hedge fund action regarding Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

How are hedge funds trading Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 41 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 32 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in YUM a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).