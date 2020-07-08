Were Hedge Funds Right About Zoetis Inc (ZTS)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. ZTS was in 60 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 48 hedge funds in our database with ZTS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ZTS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

What does smart money think about Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 60 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ZTS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Cantillon Capital Management, managed by William von Mueffling, holds the most valuable position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS). Cantillon Capital Management has a $344.1 million position in the stock, comprising 3.8% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Paul Marshall and Ian Wace of Marshall Wace LLP, with a $201.3 million position; the fund has 2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers with similar optimism comprise Renaissance Technologies, Nicolai Tangen's Ako Capital and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Marlowe Partners allocated the biggest weight to Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), around 7.41% of its 13F portfolio. Thames Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 6.36 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ZTS.