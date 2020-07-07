Were Hedge Funds Right About Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) the right investment to pursue these days? Investors who are in the know were getting more bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions inched up by 19 recently. Our calculations also showed that ZM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). ZM was in 47 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with ZM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 47 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 68% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ZM over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was held by Hillhouse Capital Management, which reported holding $905.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $405.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Whale Rock Capital Management, Tiger Global Management LLC, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Wildcat Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), around 14.26% of its 13F portfolio. Strategy Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 13.09 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ZM.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers have jumped into Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) headfirst. Renaissance Technologies, initiated the largest position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM). Renaissance Technologies had $405.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Alex Sacerdote's Whale Rock Capital Management also made a $301.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ZM positions are Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management, Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners, and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw.