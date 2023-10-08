We're helping to Make Russia Great Again. It's a bad idea. | Guestview

There’s no denying, Congressional failure to support Ukraine at this juncture in time is simply a choice for “Making Russia Great Again” and directly against U.S. national security and global leadership.

It is hard to fathom how and why the small coterie of MAGA congressional representatives and the occasional Republican Senator fail to understand this irrefutable fact.

Those who assert that Ukraine matters little in the face of so many other pressing issues confronting our country obscure their political motives for seeking to block assistance to embattled Ukraine. The Ukrainians are fighting against a brutal Russian invasion that has strengthened Russia’s control over a fourth of Ukrainian territory and caused broader world instability by disrupting global foods supplies and energy markets.

For sure, the U.S. has serious problems at home, including migration surges impacting the southwest border, cities and towns across the country. But the US has tackled enormous challenges simultaneously before, and this applies to Ukraine and the U.S-Mexico border. This is not a case of either/or; both demand commitment and sustained action today.

On Ukraine, MAGA politicians must understand that steadfastly confronting Russia’s naked aggression in Ukraine is necessary to thwart broader Russian efforts to undermine Western solidarity. The problem of migration to the US-Mexico border is rooted in serious long-term economic and social problems in migrants’ home countries and outdated U.S. immigration laws and practices.

Putin’s messianic hope to reimpose Russian hegemony over the space of the former Soviet Union drove Russia’s clandestine takeover and annexation of the Crimea, part of Ukraine, in 2014, fueled eight years of overt support to Russian separatist groups in eastern Ukraine and spurred his 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

A solid US foreign policy consensus -- Republicans and Democrats alike – has long supported an unbreakable bond between the U.S., NATO, and other allies and partners. Resolutely led by the U.S., the West’s well-calibrated response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been effective and right on the mark.

But some in the Republican Party’s MAGA wing are working actively to undercut this U.S. and allied consensus. A closer look at recent history may help explain why they are so keen to help “Make Russia Great Again” at the cost of global peace and U.S. security.

First, there is the clouded Trump-Putin July 2018 summit in Helsinki where President Trump made his Russian bias evident for the world to see. His two-hour private meeting with Putin - with no advisors or notetakers present - created great concern within the Republican-chaired Senate Foreign Relations Committee, particularly when Secretary of State Pompeo was awkwardly unable to provide requested details on the Trump – Putin meeting.

Secondly, we should recall that among Paul Manafort’s first actions when he became the campaign manager for then Presidential candidate Donald Trump in July 2016 was watering down Republican convention platform language, at the candidate's request, on lethal defensive aid to Ukraine, a clear step back from decades of tough Republican positions vis-à-vis the Soviet Union and Russia.

As a political consultant to Ukraine’s then Russia-leaning President Yanukovich, Manafort’s had close links to a Russian intelligence officer that are well documented as a result of his trial and March 2019 conviction for financial fraud and by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee August 2018 report on Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Lastly, Mr. Trump himself unveiled a seeming pro-Russian/Soviet stance nearly 30 years ago when he ran a full-page ad in the September 2, 1987 New York Times, Washington Post, and Boston Globe attacking Japan and unnamed allies for not paying their share for the common defense while dismissing the significance of Persian Gulf oil to U.S. strategic interests.

Certainly Mr. Trump enjoys the right to freedom of speech. But having served two diplomatic assignments in Moscow, I can say with confidence and from experience that Trump’s broadside closely mirrored the unceasing Soviet propaganda line aimed at generating divisions between the US and its allies, a line deployed via Soviet “active measures” efforts around the world, including within the domestic politics of our allies and partners.

Curiously, Mr. Trump’s newspaper barrage came just six weeks after his July 1987 visit to Moscow at the invitation of the Soviet Government to explore “business opportunities”, as he pitched it at the time.

I hope that commitment to US – and not Russian – strategic interests will drive congressional debate and action on the critical issue of Ukraine at such a crucial moment for US foreign policy and security.

Let’s hope that candidates Trump and DeSantis will speak out forcefully -- and the small group of right-wing MAGA Republicans will vote - for US and NATO support for beleaguered Ukraine, and against undercutting Ukrainian defense of their country and broader Western security, thus helping Russia to achieve its goals in Ukraine.

Mike Mozur is a retired U.S. State Department Senior Foreign Service officer and environmental executive who now lives in the Pensacola area.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: We're helping to Make Russia Great Again. It's a bad idea. | Guestview