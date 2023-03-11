We're Hopeful That Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Agios Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Agios Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$783m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$314m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of December 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Agios Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Agios Pharmaceuticals has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$14m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. While it hardly paints a picture of imminent growth, the fact that it has reduced its cash burn by 24% over the last year suggests some degree of prudence. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Agios Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

While Agios Pharmaceuticals is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.2b, Agios Pharmaceuticals' US$314m in cash burn equates to about 26% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Agios Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Agios Pharmaceuticals' situation. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Agios Pharmaceuticals that investors should know when investing in the stock.

