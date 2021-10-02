We're Hopeful That Aminex (LON:AEX) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Aminex (LON:AEX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Aminex's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2021, Aminex had US$491k in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$393k. Therefore, from June 2021 it had roughly 15 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Aminex's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, Aminex did book revenue of US$170k, but its revenue from operations was less, at just US$170k. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. From a cash flow perspective, it's great to see the company's cash burn dropped by 93% over the last year. While that hardly points to growth potential, it does at least suggest the company is trying to survive. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Aminex due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Aminex Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Aminex's rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Aminex has a market capitalisation of US$38m and burnt through US$393k last year, which is 1.0% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Aminex's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Aminex's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its weak point is its cash runway, but even that wasn't too bad! Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Aminex you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit concerning.

