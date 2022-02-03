We're Hopeful That Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Applied Graphene Materials Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at July 2021, Applied Graphene Materials had cash of UK£6.3m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£2.8m. Therefore, from July 2021 it had 2.3 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Applied Graphene Materials' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, Applied Graphene Materials did book revenue of UK£123k, but its revenue from operations was less, at just UK£123k. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 14%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Applied Graphene Materials Raise Cash?

While Applied Graphene Materials does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of UK£15m, Applied Graphene Materials' UK£2.8m in cash burn equates to about 18% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Applied Graphene Materials' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Applied Graphene Materials' cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Applied Graphene Materials' situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Applied Graphene Materials (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

