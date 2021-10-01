We're Hopeful That BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Check out our latest analysis for BBX Minerals

Does BBX Minerals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2021, BBX Minerals had cash of AU$2.6m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$1.9m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2021 it had roughly 16 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is BBX Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, BBX Minerals doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$1.4m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. It seems likely that the business is content with its current spending, as the cash burn rate stayed steady over the last twelve months. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how BBX Minerals is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For BBX Minerals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, BBX Minerals shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

BBX Minerals' cash burn of AU$1.9m is about 2.0% of its AU$98m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About BBX Minerals' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of BBX Minerals' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about BBX Minerals' situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 6 warning signs for BBX Minerals (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies insiders are buying, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

