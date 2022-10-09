We're Hopeful That Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Couchbase Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In July 2022, Couchbase had US$192m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$42m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.6 years as of July 2022. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Couchbase Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Couchbase is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 6.0% in the last year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 25%, showing the business is growing at the top line. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Couchbase To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Couchbase has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Couchbase's cash burn of US$42m is about 6.4% of its US$653m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Couchbase's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Couchbase is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, Couchbase has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

