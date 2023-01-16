We're Hopeful That Fosterville South Exploration (CVE:FSX) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Fosterville South Exploration (CVE:FSX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Fosterville South Exploration's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2022, Fosterville South Exploration had CA$16m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$7.7m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years from September 2022. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Fosterville South Exploration's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Fosterville South Exploration didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With cash burn dropping by 14% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. Fosterville South Exploration makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Fosterville South Exploration To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Fosterville South Exploration is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$43m, Fosterville South Exploration's CA$7.7m in cash burn equates to about 18% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Fosterville South Exploration's Cash Burn Situation?

The good news is that in our view Fosterville South Exploration's cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. Not only was its cash burn reduction quite good, but its cash runway was a real positive. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Fosterville South Exploration's situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Fosterville South Exploration (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

