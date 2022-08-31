We're Hopeful That Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Intelligent Ultrasound Group's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2022, Intelligent Ultrasound Group had cash of UK£3.5m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£2.2m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 19 months from June 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Intelligent Ultrasound Group Growing?

We reckon the fact that Intelligent Ultrasound Group managed to shrink its cash burn by 45% over the last year is rather encouraging. Having said that, the revenue growth of 56% was considerably more inspiring. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Intelligent Ultrasound Group To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Intelligent Ultrasound Group seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of UK£38m, Intelligent Ultrasound Group's UK£2.2m in cash burn equates to about 5.9% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Intelligent Ultrasound Group's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Intelligent Ultrasound Group's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its cash runway wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for Intelligent Ultrasound Group that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

