We're Hopeful That Mount Ridley Mines (ASX:MRD) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Mount Ridley Mines (ASX:MRD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Mount Ridley Mines Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Mount Ridley Mines last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$6.4m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$2.5m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 2.6 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Mount Ridley Mines' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Mount Ridley Mines has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$1.4k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 137%. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Mount Ridley Mines makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Mount Ridley Mines Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Mount Ridley Mines shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Mount Ridley Mines' cash burn of AU$2.5m is about 7.0% of its AU$35m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Mount Ridley Mines' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Mount Ridley Mines is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Mount Ridley Mines (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

