We're Hopeful That NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is NGM Biopharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When NGM Biopharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$383m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$77m. So it had a cash runway of about 5.0 years from September 2021. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that NGM Biopharmaceuticals trimmed its cash burn by 4.9% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue declined by 22% during the period. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can NGM Biopharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

While NGM Biopharmaceuticals seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$1.2b and burnt through US$77m last year, which is 6.5% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is NGM Biopharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way NGM Biopharmaceuticals is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for NGM Biopharmaceuticals that investors should know when investing in the stock.

