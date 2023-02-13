We're Hopeful That PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does PowerHouse Energy Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2022, PowerHouse Energy Group had cash of UK£7.5m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£2.8m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.7 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is PowerHouse Energy Group's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although PowerHouse Energy Group had revenue of UK£681k in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only UK£681k in that time period. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. It seems likely that the business is content with its current spending, as the cash burn rate stayed steady over the last twelve months. PowerHouse Energy Group makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can PowerHouse Energy Group Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for PowerHouse Energy Group to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

PowerHouse Energy Group has a market capitalisation of UK£46m and burnt through UK£2.8m last year, which is 6.1% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is PowerHouse Energy Group's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about PowerHouse Energy Group's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for PowerHouse Energy Group (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

