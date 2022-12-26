We're Hopeful That Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Revolution Medicines Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Revolution Medicines last reported its balance sheet in September 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$655m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$211m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2022 it had 3.1 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Revolution Medicines Growing?

Revolution Medicines boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 51%. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 2.9% in the same time frame. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Revolution Medicines Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Revolution Medicines is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$2.0b, Revolution Medicines' US$211m in cash burn equates to about 11% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Revolution Medicines' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Revolution Medicines' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Revolution Medicines you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

