We're Hopeful That Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Richmond Vanadium Technology Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2022, Richmond Vanadium Technology had AU$1.1m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$1.2m. That means it had a cash runway of around 11 months as of June 2022. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Richmond Vanadium Technology's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Richmond Vanadium Technology reported revenue of AU$406k last year, it didn't actually have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. It's possible that the 10% reduction in cash burn over the last year is evidence of management tightening their belts as cash reserves deplete. Richmond Vanadium Technology makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Richmond Vanadium Technology Raise Cash?

While Richmond Vanadium Technology is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$89m, Richmond Vanadium Technology's AU$1.2m in cash burn equates to about 1.3% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Richmond Vanadium Technology's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Richmond Vanadium Technology's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Richmond Vanadium Technology's situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Richmond Vanadium Technology (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

