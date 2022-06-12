We're Hopeful That Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

View our latest analysis for Sanara MedTech

When Might Sanara MedTech Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Sanara MedTech last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$16m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$6.5m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years from March 2022. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Well Is Sanara MedTech Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Sanara MedTech is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 48% in the last year. Having said that, it's revenue is up a very solid 58% in the last year, so there's plenty of reason to believe in the growth story. Of course, with spend going up shareholders will want to see fast growth continue. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Sanara MedTech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Sanara MedTech seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Sanara MedTech has a market capitalisation of US$176m and burnt through US$6.5m last year, which is 3.7% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Sanara MedTech's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Sanara MedTech is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sanara MedTech that you should be aware of before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Down 45%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Dow Growth Stock

    The broader stock market has had a rough six months, with the Nasdaq Composite down around 22%, the S&P 500 down 11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 7%. In six months, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has lost over 28% of its value and is down around 47% from its all-time high set in March 2021. Investors were able to count on Disney's dividends during past downturns.

  • If You Bought 1,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock, Your Passive Income Will Have Grown Nearly Sixfold

    Building a recurring stream of income that covers all your expenses is an excellent path to financial freedom.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • When Will the Nasdaq Bear Market End? Here's What History Shows

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which includes many of those growth stocks, is currently down 24% from its high set in the fourth quarter of 2021. When will the Nasdaq bear market end? Let's first address what a bear market is.

  • The bear market rally is over because investors are expecting more shocks from inflation and rates, Bank of America says

    Markets received another inflation reality check with May's reading reaching a new 41-year high of 8.6%.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    No two ways about it: It's been a challenging year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have both fallen by a double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, the growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has declined by a peak of 31% since hitting its record-closing high in November.

  • 5 Cutting-Edge Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have entered correction territory with declines of more than 10%. Meanwhile, the growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite has lost about a quarter of its value, placing it firmly in a bear market. The first highly innovative company with all the tools necessary to quintuple investors' money by the turn of the decade is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • The stock market can return to record highs this year as inflation shows signs of cooling down despite May's hot CPI print, Fundstrat says

    "We stick with our view that stocks strengthen in 2H and even revisit prior highs," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • Larry Summers Says Fed Forecasts Look Ridiculous, Warns on Rate Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve has failed to account for its mistakes and to realize the damage to its credibility after the latest inflation data dashed hopes that a peak had been reached.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingChina A

  • QuantumScape loses manufacturing chief over management style mismatch

    Celina Mikolajczak, who has held senior roles at Tesla and Panasonic, resigned from QuantumScape less than a year after taking the chief manufacturing officer position at the solid-state battery company, according to a regulatory filing. Mikolajczak and QuantumScape are parting ways over "differing management styles between the parties," the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states. Mikolajczak will move to an advisory role on the company’s scientific advisory board.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Is This 9% Dividend Yield Too Good to Pass Up?

    The challenge is in finding a dividend stock that strikes a good balance between paying out a high dividend and at the same time offering sufficient safety. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) stands out for its impressive dividend yield of 8.8%, which is well above the S&P 500's yield of about 1.4%. Skeptical investors may wonder if it is too good to be true.

  • Want Loads of Passive Income? Avoid These 3 (Very) Tempting Mistakes

    Dividend stocks are just as prone as other stocks to underperforming the market and doing pretty much everything except what you want them to do -- increase and pay out. The catch is that some of the worst dividend investing mistakes are disguised as being juicy opportunities. Let's go over three of the most tempting and most destructive foibles so that you'll be protected against them when you're figuring out which passive income stocks are worth your money.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, and few wise individuals would challenge that notion. Two businesses Buffett holds that I think are great long-term investments are Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Visa (NYSE: V). Snowflake is exactly the opposite of a stock you'd think Buffett would invest in; it's a fast-growing tech player in the data cloud space.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has seen all its gains wiped out in a nightmarish 2022 — but investors aren't losing faith

    Analysts told Insider that Wood continues to appeal as "a sort of messiah figure" despite suffering heavy losses this year.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Amazon Stock?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be a household word for many of us. The split doesn't change the company's market value. Amazon is now trading for about $120 after trading for more than $2,000 a share prior to the operation.

  • The SEC is trying to reshape the US stock market - but that could mean retail investors will have to start paying fees on trades again

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is proposing changes in how trades by retail investors are handled. That could mean a shift in payment for order flow.