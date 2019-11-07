We're Hopeful That Sinofortune Financial Holdings (HKG:8123) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Sinofortune Financial Holdings (HKG:8123) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Sinofortune Financial Holdings's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. Sinofortune Financial Holdings has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the HK$119m in cash it held at June 2019. In the last year, its cash burn was HK$42m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.8 years as of June 2019. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

SEHK:8123 Historical Debt, November 7th 2019 More

How Is Sinofortune Financial Holdings's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Sinofortune Financial Holdings had revenue of HK$315m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only HK$3.2m in that time period. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. The 76% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months may be good for protecting the balance sheet but it hardly points to imminent growth. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Sinofortune Financial Holdings due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Sinofortune Financial Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Sinofortune Financial Holdings's rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of HK$209m, Sinofortune Financial Holdings's HK$42m in cash burn equates to about 20% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Sinofortune Financial Holdings's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Sinofortune Financial Holdings is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its cash burn relative to its market cap does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. For us, it's always important to consider risks around cash burn rates. But investors should look at a whole range of factors when researching a new stock. For example, it could be interesting to see how much the Sinofortune Financial Holdings CEO receives in total remuneration.