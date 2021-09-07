We're Hopeful That Synertec (ASX:SOP) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Synertec (ASX:SOP) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Synertec Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Synertec last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$2.6m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$795k. Therefore, from June 2021 it had 3.3 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Synertec Growing?

Synertec managed to reduce its cash burn by 69% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. But it was a bit disconcerting to see operating revenue down 25% in that time. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Synertec has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Synertec Raise More Cash Easily?

While Synertec seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Synertec has a market capitalisation of AU$36m and burnt through AU$795k last year, which is 2.2% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Synertec's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Synertec's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn, which seems to be under control. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Synertec (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

