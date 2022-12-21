We're Hopeful That Yeo Hiap Seng (SGX:Y03) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Yeo Hiap Seng (SGX:Y03) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Yeo Hiap Seng Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2022, Yeo Hiap Seng had S$207m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through S$21m. That means it had a cash runway of about 9.9 years as of June 2022. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Yeo Hiap Seng Growing?

In the last twelve months, Yeo Hiap Seng kept its cash burn steady. And its operating revenue is moving slowly in the right direction, up 6.4% year on year. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Yeo Hiap Seng is building its business over time.

Can Yeo Hiap Seng Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Yeo Hiap Seng has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Yeo Hiap Seng's cash burn of S$21m is about 5.5% of its S$383m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Yeo Hiap Seng's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Yeo Hiap Seng is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Yeo Hiap Seng you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

