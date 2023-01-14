We're Interested To See How Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Credo Technology Group Holding Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Credo Technology Group Holding last reported its balance sheet in October 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$241m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$30m. So it had a cash runway of about 8.0 years from October 2022. Importantly, though, analysts think that Credo Technology Group Holding will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Credo Technology Group Holding Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Credo Technology Group Holding reduced its cash burn by 49% during the last year. But it was the operating revenue growth of 138% that really shone. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Credo Technology Group Holding Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Credo Technology Group Holding seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Credo Technology Group Holding's cash burn of US$30m is about 1.4% of its US$2.2b market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Credo Technology Group Holding's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Credo Technology Group Holding's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Credo Technology Group Holding that you should be aware of before investing.

