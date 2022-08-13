We're Interested To See How Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Exscientia Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2022, Exscientia had cash of UK£547m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£15m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2022. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Exscientia Growing?

We reckon the fact that Exscientia managed to shrink its cash burn by 50% over the last year is rather encouraging. But the operating revenue growth of 131% was even better. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Exscientia Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Exscientia seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Exscientia's cash burn of UK£15m is about 1.2% of its UK£1.3b market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Exscientia's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Exscientia is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, Exscientia has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

