We're Interested To See How Netccentric (ASX:NCL) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Netccentric (ASX:NCL) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Netccentric Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Netccentric last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth S$5.4m. Importantly, its cash burn was S$54k over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

Is Netccentric's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Netccentric actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. It's nice to see that operating revenue was up 39% in the last year. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Netccentric is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Netccentric Raise Cash?

While Netccentric is showing solid revenue growth, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Netccentric's cash burn of S$54k is about 0.1% of its S$40m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Netccentric's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Netccentric is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its revenue growth was very encouraging. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Netccentric that you should be aware of before investing.

