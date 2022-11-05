We're Interested To See How Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. Indeed, Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) stock is up 326% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Neuren Pharmaceuticals' cash burn is too risky. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Neuren Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2022, Neuren Pharmaceuticals had cash of AU$31m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$9.7m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 3.2 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, analysts think that Neuren Pharmaceuticals will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Neuren Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Neuren Pharmaceuticals has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$3.2m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With the cash burn rate up 6.3% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Neuren Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its cash burn is increasing (albeit only slightly), Neuren Pharmaceuticals shareholders should still be mindful of the possibility it will require more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$947m, Neuren Pharmaceuticals' AU$9.7m in cash burn equates to about 1.0% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Neuren Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Neuren Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for Neuren Pharmaceuticals that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

