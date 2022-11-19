We're Interested To See How OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is OD6 Metals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When OD6 Metals last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$8.4m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$1.1m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 7.3 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Hard Would It Be For OD6 Metals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

OD6 Metals' cash burn of AU$1.1m is about 2.5% of its AU$46m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About OD6 Metals' Cash Burn?

Because OD6 Metals is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. We would undoubtedly be more comfortable if it had reported some operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash runway gave us comfort. Overall, we think its cash burn seems perfectly reasonable, and we are not concerned by it. On another note, OD6 Metals has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

