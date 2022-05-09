We're Interested To See How PlaySide Studios (ASX:PLY) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, PlaySide Studios (ASX:PLY) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 129%. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether PlaySide Studios' cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does PlaySide Studios Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When PlaySide Studios last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$33m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$9.8m. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 3.4 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, analysts think that PlaySide Studios will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is PlaySide Studios Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that PlaySide Studios increased its cash burn by 839% in the last twelve months. While that isa little concerning at a glance, the company has a track record of recent growth, evidenced by the impressive 70% growth in revenue, over the very same year. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can PlaySide Studios Raise More Cash Easily?

While PlaySide Studios seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

PlaySide Studios has a market capitalisation of AU$292m and burnt through AU$9.8m last year, which is 3.4% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is PlaySide Studios' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about PlaySide Studios' cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for PlaySide Studios that investors should know when investing in the stock.

