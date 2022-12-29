We're Interested To See How Sailfish Royalty (CVE:FISH) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Sailfish Royalty (CVE:FISH) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

View our latest analysis for Sailfish Royalty

When Might Sailfish Royalty Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2022, Sailfish Royalty had US$1.7m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$361k. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.6 years as of September 2022. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Sailfish Royalty's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Sailfish Royalty has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$2.7m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Notably, its cash burn was actually down by 82% in the last year, which is a real positive in terms of resilience, but uninspiring when it comes to investment for growth. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Sailfish Royalty is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Sailfish Royalty To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Sailfish Royalty's rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Sailfish Royalty's cash burn of US$361k is about 0.6% of its US$62m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Sailfish Royalty's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Sailfish Royalty is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn reduction was also very reassuring. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sailfish Royalty you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

Of course Sailfish Royalty may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here