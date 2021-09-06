We're Interested To See How Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Stitch Fix Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at May 2021, Stitch Fix had cash of US$223m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$6.9m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of May 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that Stitch Fix will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Stitch Fix Growing?

Stitch Fix managed to reduce its cash burn by 83% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And it could also show revenue growth of 16% in the same period. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Stitch Fix To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Stitch Fix seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Stitch Fix has a market capitalisation of US$4.3b and burnt through US$6.9m last year, which is 0.2% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Stitch Fix's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Stitch Fix is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its revenue growth wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Stitch Fix that investors should know when investing in the stock.

