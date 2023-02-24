We're Interested To See How Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Veracyte Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2022, Veracyte had cash of US$179m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$1.0m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of December 2022. Importantly, though, analysts think that Veracyte will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Veracyte Growing?

Veracyte managed to reduce its cash burn by 97% over the last twelve months, which is extremely promising, when it comes to considering its need for cash. And revenue is up 35% in that same period; also a good sign. Considering these factors, we're fairly impressed by its growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Veracyte To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Veracyte seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Veracyte has a market capitalisation of US$1.7b and burnt through US$1.0m last year, which is 0.06% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Veracyte's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Veracyte is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its revenue growth was also very reassuring. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Veracyte that investors should know when investing in the stock.

